© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Insanity of the Covaids Cult... and Cryptos Skyrocketing as we Enter into the Great Reset
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • February 20, 2021
Find out more about the upcoming life-changing seminar with Max Wright: https://dollarvigilante.com/max
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Parody of Bill Gates Interviews | Coronavirus Pandemic, vaccines - The Bantics Show: https://youtu.be/l1C0zOpd1Lk
Justin Trudeau Slip:
https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1362298894638477312
Pandemic will be with us until EVERYONE on earth given Covid-19 vaccine, says Merkel after G7 summit: https://www.rt.com/news/516092-covid-vaccinating-whole-world-merkel
Theresa Tam admits to eating dogs with Katherine Mckenna: https://youtu.be/JnVeaR6kajo
"Someone could be successfully treated for Covid, in say April, discharged, and then in June, get run over by a bus and die. That person would still be counted as a Covid death in England": https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1361976067511250945
All gatherings are currently against the law. Stay Home. Protect The NHS. Save Lives: https://twitter.com/ukhomeoffice/status/1362107043847503872
Sweden Bans Masks: ‘No Scientific Evidence’ They Prevent COVID: https://principia-scientific.com/sweden-bans-masks-no-scientific-evidence-they-prevent-covid
Masks 'DON'T stop you getting Covid': Top experts criticise 'troubling lack of evidence' to justify wearing them after major Danish study concluded they don't protect the wearer: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8966883/Masks-DONT-stop-spread-Covid-experts-criticise-troubling-lack-evidence.html
Florida restaurant goes viral for ‘Face diapers not required’ mask policy: https://nypost.com/2021/02/16/florida-restaurant-goes-viral-for-face-diapers-not-required-mask-policy
Bullshit News on masks and swabs: https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1362228679523278849
Sounds gross, but a moist mask is good for you Study shows that re-inhaling the air in your mask hydrates your lungs and boosts the immune system: https://www.healthing.ca/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/it-sounds-gross-but-the-humidity-in-your-mask-is-good-for-you
Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread - Grand Solar Minimum - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/4B4Z3MvIt_0
Heavy snowfall hits Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt: https://www.sott.net/article/448900-Heavy-snowfall-hits-Syria-Lebanon-Israel-Palestine-Jordan-Saudi-Arabia-and-Egypt
‘How global warming also brings colder weather’ – Climate Depot: https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/02/14/here-we-go-again-climate-activists-blame-record-cold-snow-on-warming-how-global-warming-also-brings-colder-weather-climate-depot-rebuttal
China to expand weather modification program to cover area larger than India: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
Bill Gates on crypto: ‘It’d be good to get rid of that’: https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-on-crypto-itd-be-good-to-get-rid-of-that-230219396.html
The Run of the Golden Bull: https://twitter.com/100trillionUSD/status/1362789838919991299
Jeffrey Gundlach Says Bitcoin May Be a Better Bet Than Gold: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-18/jeffrey-gundlach-says-bitcoin-may-be-a-better-bet-than-gold
Another day, another massive milestone. #Bitcoin just blew through a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever! It is now in "big boy" territory.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1362797267577667590
A guy celebrating #Bitcoin reaching $100: https://twitter.com/DocumentingBTC/status/1362850519916675073
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Earthship Alchemy in Acapulco: http://triviumlinguistics.com/
Anarchapulco Watch Party: https://youtu.be/LVsITuj3kGE
Malibu event: https://aquarianalchemy.org/anarchapulco-satellite-event/
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
INTRO VID: Parody of Bill Gates Interviews | Coronavirus Pandemic, vaccines - The Bantics Show: https://youtu.be/l1C0zOpd1Lk
Justin Trudeau Slip:
https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1362298894638477312
Pandemic will be with us until EVERYONE on earth given Covid-19 vaccine, says Merkel after G7 summit: https://www.rt.com/news/516092-covid-vaccinating-whole-world-merkel
Theresa Tam admits to eating dogs with Katherine Mckenna: https://youtu.be/JnVeaR6kajo
"Someone could be successfully treated for Covid, in say April, discharged, and then in June, get run over by a bus and die. That person would still be counted as a Covid death in England": https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1361976067511250945
All gatherings are currently against the law. Stay Home. Protect The NHS. Save Lives: https://twitter.com/ukhomeoffice/status/1362107043847503872
Sweden Bans Masks: ‘No Scientific Evidence’ They Prevent COVID: https://principia-scientific.com/sweden-bans-masks-no-scientific-evidence-they-prevent-covid
Masks 'DON'T stop you getting Covid': Top experts criticise 'troubling lack of evidence' to justify wearing them after major Danish study concluded they don't protect the wearer: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8966883/Masks-DONT-stop-spread-Covid-experts-criticise-troubling-lack-evidence.html
Florida restaurant goes viral for ‘Face diapers not required’ mask policy: https://nypost.com/2021/02/16/florida-restaurant-goes-viral-for-face-diapers-not-required-mask-policy
Bullshit News on masks and swabs: https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1362228679523278849
Sounds gross, but a moist mask is good for you Study shows that re-inhaling the air in your mask hydrates your lungs and boosts the immune system: https://www.healthing.ca/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/it-sounds-gross-but-the-humidity-in-your-mask-is-good-for-you
Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread - Grand Solar Minimum - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/4B4Z3MvIt_0
Heavy snowfall hits Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt: https://www.sott.net/article/448900-Heavy-snowfall-hits-Syria-Lebanon-Israel-Palestine-Jordan-Saudi-Arabia-and-Egypt
‘How global warming also brings colder weather’ – Climate Depot: https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/02/14/here-we-go-again-climate-activists-blame-record-cold-snow-on-warming-how-global-warming-also-brings-colder-weather-climate-depot-rebuttal
China to expand weather modification program to cover area larger than India: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
Bill Gates on crypto: ‘It’d be good to get rid of that’: https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-on-crypto-itd-be-good-to-get-rid-of-that-230219396.html
The Run of the Golden Bull: https://twitter.com/100trillionUSD/status/1362789838919991299
Jeffrey Gundlach Says Bitcoin May Be a Better Bet Than Gold: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-18/jeffrey-gundlach-says-bitcoin-may-be-a-better-bet-than-gold
Another day, another massive milestone. #Bitcoin just blew through a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever! It is now in "big boy" territory.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1362797267577667590
A guy celebrating #Bitcoin reaching $100: https://twitter.com/DocumentingBTC/status/1362850519916675073
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.