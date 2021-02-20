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The Insanity of the Covaids Cult... and Cryptos Skyrocketing as we Enter into the Great Reset
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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151 views • February 20, 2021
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INTRO VID: Parody of Bill Gates Interviews | Coronavirus Pandemic, vaccines - The Bantics Show: https://youtu.be/l1C0zOpd1Lk

Justin Trudeau Slip:
https://twitter.com/BoliqueAna/status/1362298894638477312

Pandemic will be with us until EVERYONE on earth given Covid-19 vaccine, says Merkel after G7 summit: https://www.rt.com/news/516092-covid-vaccinating-whole-world-merkel

Theresa Tam admits to eating dogs with Katherine Mckenna: https://youtu.be/JnVeaR6kajo

"Someone could be successfully treated for Covid, in say April, discharged, and then in June, get run over by a bus and die. That person would still be counted as a Covid death in England": https://twitter.com/garethicke/status/1361976067511250945

All gatherings are currently against the law. Stay Home. Protect The NHS. Save Lives: https://twitter.com/ukhomeoffice/status/1362107043847503872

Sweden Bans Masks: ‘No Scientific Evidence’ They Prevent COVID: https://principia-scientific.com/sweden-bans-masks-no-scientific-evidence-they-prevent-covid

Masks 'DON'T stop you getting Covid': Top experts criticise 'troubling lack of evidence' to justify wearing them after major Danish study concluded they don't protect the wearer: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8966883/Masks-DONT-stop-spread-Covid-experts-criticise-troubling-lack-evidence.html

Florida restaurant goes viral for ‘Face diapers not required’ mask policy: https://nypost.com/2021/02/16/florida-restaurant-goes-viral-for-face-diapers-not-required-mask-policy

Bullshit News on masks and swabs: https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1362228679523278849

Sounds gross, but a moist mask is good for you Study shows that re-inhaling the air in your mask hydrates your lungs and boosts the immune system: https://www.healthing.ca/diseases-and-conditions/coronavirus/it-sounds-gross-but-the-humidity-in-your-mask-is-good-for-you

Food Supply Chain Shutting Down as Blackouts Spread - Grand Solar Minimum - Ice Age Farmer: https://youtu.be/4B4Z3MvIt_0

Heavy snowfall hits Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt: https://www.sott.net/article/448900-Heavy-snowfall-hits-Syria-Lebanon-Israel-Palestine-Jordan-Saudi-Arabia-and-Egypt

‘How global warming also brings colder weather’ – Climate Depot: https://www.climatedepot.com/2021/02/14/here-we-go-again-climate-activists-blame-record-cold-snow-on-warming-how-global-warming-also-brings-colder-weather-climate-depot-rebuttal

China to expand weather modification program to cover area larger than India: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html

Bill Gates on crypto: ‘It’d be good to get rid of that’: https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/bill-gates-on-crypto-itd-be-good-to-get-rid-of-that-230219396.html

The Run of the Golden Bull: https://twitter.com/100trillionUSD/status/1362789838919991299

Jeffrey Gundlach Says Bitcoin May Be a Better Bet Than Gold: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-18/jeffrey-gundlach-says-bitcoin-may-be-a-better-bet-than-gold

Another day, another massive milestone. #Bitcoin just blew through a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever! It is now in "big boy" territory.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1362797267577667590

A guy celebrating #Bitcoin reaching $100: https://twitter.com/DocumentingBTC/status/1362850519916675073
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