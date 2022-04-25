© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elijio Bishop Abuses Toddler in Belize - YouTube Partnership Pedophiles p.1
Follow
0
Share
Report
143 views • April 25, 2022
YouTube protects pedophiles and punishes reporters. Elijio Bishop is currently locked up in GA, charged with Rape and False imprisonment. YouTube assisted Carbon Nation in committing rape and child abuse, by striking down investigative reports. I lost three YouTube channels as a result of trying to protect parents and children from this cult activity. YouTube fought to establish this rapist cult. YouTube failed to break my spirit, discourage me, or isolate me.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.