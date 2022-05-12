Dr. Ryan Cole: "We declare government & medical agencies must be held accountable."

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"All pharmaceutical funding of FDA, NIH, and CDC Aleksey foundations must end. An independent oversight must be instituted. We as a human race promised to never again experiment on humanity after grave crimes committed in a war distant past."