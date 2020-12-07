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Li Yi joking about the COVID19 pandemic that USA has lost the battle by out-numbering the death toll than China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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49 views • December 07, 2020
10月16日中共喉舌，自称美国访问学者的李毅（之前任职福州大学台湾研究所、人民大学重阳金融研究院）拿肆虐全球的“新冠病毒”大爆发开玩笑，为证明中共国终于战胜了美国、提前搞死了美国，说中国死4000人对于14亿人口不算事儿，还说美国却死了22万人
Li Yi, self-claimed visiting U.S. scholar, formerly worked at Taiwan Institute of Fuzhou University, Chongyang Institute at Renmin University: he’s been trying to prove CCP has defeated the United States prior to its planned timeline, and joking of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 (CCP Virus) by saying deaths of 4,000 Chinese people means nothing to CCP because China has 1.4 billion people, but the pandemic killed 220,000 Americans instead so that CCP has won this battle
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warroomccphongkongcovid19gnewsstevebannonccpviruslimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfare
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