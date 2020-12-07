Li Yi joking about the COVID19 pandemic that USA has lost the battle by out-numbering the death toll than China

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Li Yi, self-claimed visiting U.S. scholar, formerly worked at Taiwan Institute of Fuzhou University, Chongyang Institute at Renmin University: he’s been trying to prove CCP has defeated the United States prior to its planned timeline, and joking of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 (CCP Virus) by saying deaths of 4,000 Chinese people means nothing to CCP because China has 1.4 billion people, but the pandemic killed 220,000 Americans instead so that CCP has won this battle
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