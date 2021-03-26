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WTF?! Watch Congress & Big Tech PROMOTE Medical Misinformation While Calling for CENSORSHIP on Medical Misinformation
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150 views • March 26, 2021
WTF?! Watch Congress & Big Tech PROMOTE Medical Misinformation While Calling for CENSORSHIP on Medical Misinformation..
lying, warmongering, murderous, censor-happy Billionaire technocracy class,
while BOTH call for tighter restrictions on dissenting voices. In other words, BOTH parties are seeking to eliminate FREE SPEECH from the internet.
And the off-the-hook hypocrisy of it all is that they're doing this WHILE they spread their OWN misinformation that runs contrary to their own "OFFICIAL" pronouncements!! Share this, give it a like, feel free to repost and leave a comment.
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
lying, warmongering, murderous, censor-happy Billionaire technocracy class,
while BOTH call for tighter restrictions on dissenting voices. In other words, BOTH parties are seeking to eliminate FREE SPEECH from the internet.
And the off-the-hook hypocrisy of it all is that they're doing this WHILE they spread their OWN misinformation that runs contrary to their own "OFFICIAL" pronouncements!! Share this, give it a like, feel free to repost and leave a comment.
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
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