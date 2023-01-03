Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2 My millet is waterlogged, will it pull through? (More graceful after easterly wind) (Panicum miliaceum) MVI_9197,9210-11merged
8 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

I wonder if the waterlogging has weakened the stems of these millet plants, or is it the weight of the seed heads? I was struck today by the graceful beauty of the cluster of millet plants in the large bin tub, pushed well over by the easterly winds overnight.

Keywords
preppingsurvivalwheatoatsweedsmedicinal plantsmilletnutritional plantsweeping habitpanicum miliaceumwaterloggingplant supports

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket