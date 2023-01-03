P.2 My millet is waterlogged, will it pull through? (More graceful after easterly wind) (Panicum miliaceum) MVI_9197,9210-11merged

I wonder if the waterlogging has
weakened the stems of these millet plants, or is it the weight of the seed
heads? I was struck today by the graceful beauty of the cluster of millet
plants in the large bin tub, pushed well over by the easterly winds overnight.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.