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24. MMS GUATEMALA: Interview with Dr. Edwardo Caceres about his use with Chlorine Dioxide and Covid-19 patients (English Subtitles)
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50 views • August 17, 2020
Dr. Caceres gives a powerful explanation of how CDS works with patients and what it is doing do fight Covid-19 successfully. He also dispels many of the false claims given about Chlorine Dioxide on how it is harmful to humans. He clearly states that it is not harmful to humans at the proper dosages and it is helping many in Guatemala to overcome coronavirus.
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