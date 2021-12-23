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Dr. David Martin Exposing The Coup D’Etat & Plot to Steal America
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557 views • December 23, 2021
At Clay Clarks recent ReAwaken America tour in Dallas, Dr. David Martin brings the heat and proof that exposes the Coup D’Etat & plot to steal America. This video is from Dr. Martins speech at Clay’s event and the title used on this video is the one used for the speech.

Dr. David Martin spills the beans Exposing organisations and names of psychopaths behind this genocide attempt.

No more Mr Nice Guy. We get to see a bit of that in this presentation. He is angry. David has put the names and faces of all of the major players in the theater of the COVID War onto one slide, which he says is important, because “We energize the forces of darkness when we anonymize them and when we see their faces on a screen, we realize that they’re merely individuals that have lost the social contract with humanity.”

The purpose of this talk is to demystify the “they” of the COVID War. THE COVID PRIVATEERS ``How many of you are familiar with the company, Anser? I love having this moment. Do you know they are the single largest contractor in the entire COVID terrorism campaign?… “The companies on the right, that you think are the ones running this show [Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Merck Ridgeback, Gilead Sciences], are in fact a front [for the companies on the left, Anser, Fors-Marsh, Palantir, Publicis Sapient]. “And you know what a front organization is? They’re the ones that are supposed to take the flack and take the heat. The ones on the left are the ones that actually got the money.
Operation Warp Speed went to Anser. “You didn’t know that, because you were told by the media that it went to Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and all that kind of stuff. That’s not true. The prime contract of Operation Warp Speed went through Anser, a company none of you had heard of! “And you didn’t hear about them because the contract was signed by ATI, a company based in South Carolina, a company whose history has been government defense contracts for the purposes of propaganda! I wish I made that up.
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 Below given info is not mentioned by Dr David Martin! I found this info under comments which I cut and pasted here.
The main orchestrators of this GENOCIDE. THEY are The ROTHSCHILD and ROCKEFELLER bloodlines with their dirty allies: DuPont, Carnegie, Clinton (a Rockefeller), Koch, Walton, Al-Saud, Cargill-MacMillan, Astor, Bundy, Collins, Freeman, The Vatican, Li, Onassis, Van Duyn, Merovingian, Soros, Buffet, Morgan, the British bloodline. The useful idiots are Gates, Fauci & wife Christine Grady, chief of Department of Bioethics at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center (NIH), Bezos, Henry Kissinger, Zuckerberg (a Rothschild).
All are guilty of CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - COMMITTING GLOBAL GENOCIDE and need to be severely punished.
No virus has ever been isolated in any shape or form, and therefore no vaccine needed.
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