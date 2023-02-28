Create New Account
Life Expectancy Tanks as Insurance Companies Become Inundated w/ Deaths of "Unknown" Cause
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Dr Peter McCullough MD on Man in America Podcast 

"We never have deaths that are a mystery. And yet some insurance companies—one in Germany is reporting—that the vast majority of excess deaths are unknown—people just die."

 See full video - https://rumble.com/v2amzve-shocking-625000-increase-in-myocarditis-since-vaccine-roll-out-dr.-mccullou.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16



pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

