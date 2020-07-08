© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Call For Dismantling America Ahead Of 2020 Election - War Room Full Show
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • July 08, 2020
A whirlwind of a transmission today as Democrats call for the destruction of America, Democrat media continues to push race war, and President Trump removes the United States from the World Health Organization. In Florida, a man successfully trolls the internet by wearing underwear over his head as a mask, which gets picked up by local and national media. Democrats are setting up free thinking Americans who don’t wear a mask and refuse to quarantine for arrest. Americans will soon face a choice it seems, fight against the leftist totalitarianism or become a slave. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.