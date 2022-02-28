1985 Audio Flashbacks: Sting - "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free"

Re: (Masonic Network) 'Sting' = 33 (Single Reduction)

Note: (Confirmed Masonic Music Industry) - Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire



"If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" is the first single released from Sting's solo debut album The Dream of the Blue Turtles. It is also the opening track of the album, and is featured on Fields of Gold: The Best of Sting 1984–1994 as well as The Very Best of Sting & The Police.



The music video was directed by Godley and Creme in 1985. It was shot in Paris on a soundstage, with each of the musicians performing separately and the footage then overlaid onto the final version.



Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE (born October 02, 1951), known as Sting, is an English musician, singer, songwriter and actor. He was the frontman, songwriter and bassist for new wave rock band the Police from 1977 to 1984. He launched a solo career in 1985 and has included elements of rock, jazz, reggae, classical, new-age and worldbeat in his music.



In the Queen's Birthday Honours 2003 Sting was made a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire For services to the Music Industry. Sumner also wrote and released the song 'Murder by Numbers' in 1983 with The Police.





Masonic "Born-To-Be" Network:

NOTE: Judaism/Masonic Gematria Birth Name Coding

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Sting = 33 (Single Reduction)

Gordon Sumner = ☯ 53 (Chaldean)

The Police = 93 (English Ordinal)

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