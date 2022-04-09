“You Are Doing Something Amazing and You Are NOT Alone!”- an Image Seen From a Danish Christian Volunteer

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A Danish Christian volunteer: The CCP have been killing His people for years but now it ends. The wave of NFSC is tipping down this giant wall that blocks Chinese people from freedom. You may feel you are tiny sometimes but this is not true. God is helping you and nothing is stronger than Him! You are NOT alone! All freedom-loving people of the world are caring and praying for you.