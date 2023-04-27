Tom Renz | Can Trump Win Without Getting Right on the Vaccines?

#Trump can't win unless he gets right on the vaccine and quickly. A recent study shows that 25% of American's haven't recieved a single dose of the #COVID #vaccine, that number I would argue is closer to 40%. These unvaccinated voters are crucial in this election, and what issue do you think is more important to them than the vaccine? #TheTomRenzShow #Truth #mRNA #DeathJab #DiedSuddenly #Trump2024 @EricTrump @RealDonaldTrump @ClayClark @GenFlynn @TheClayClark
