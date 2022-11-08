Biden Inc: Another Whistleblower

The Big Guy Has Always Been A Real Bad Guy
* Bobulinski spoke out about Biden business dealings.
* Another whistleblower has come forward.
* Hunter and then-VP Joe discussed online gambling venture in Latin America.
* Joe was active in Hunter’s business dealings.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 November 2022
