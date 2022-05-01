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Kari Lake | The Cartels have about 9,000 Drones. We Will Shoot them Down
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182 views • May 01, 2022
MAGA Arizona Candidate Kari Lake: Under My Plan We Will Shoot Down the Cartel Drones

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Kari Lake discussed the continued historic crisis at the open border in southern Arizona. Kari says it is as bad today as it was when she traveled down to the border earlier this year.
President Trump endorsed Kari Lake at least twice and speaks highly of the Arizona newscaster turned MAGA gubernatorial candidate.

Kari Lake told Maria Bartiromo she will shoot down the cartel drones crossing the border to spy on border guards when she becomes governor.

They’ve got drones, about 9,000 drones, that have come over and dropped off drugs, they’re surveilling our law enforcement. We should be shooting those down and under my plan we will.
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arizonaborder crisisamerica firstkari lakecandidate for governorcartel drones
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