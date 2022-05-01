Kari Lake | The Cartels have about 9,000 Drones. We Will Shoot them Down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.
Kari Lake discussed the continued historic crisis at the open border in southern Arizona. Kari says it is as bad today as it was when she traveled down to the border earlier this year.
President Trump endorsed Kari Lake at least twice and speaks highly of the Arizona newscaster turned MAGA gubernatorial candidate.
Kari Lake told Maria Bartiromo she will shoot down the cartel drones crossing the border to spy on border guards when she becomes governor.
They’ve got drones, about 9,000 drones, that have come over and dropped off drugs, they’re surveilling our law enforcement. We should be shooting those down and under my plan we will.