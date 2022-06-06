Those in Communist China, members of the CCP or within the CCP’s system, will be rewarded with Himalaya Coins as long as you can provide the information that is helpful for taking down the CCP

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【NFSC 2nd Anniversary】06/04/2022 Miles Guo: To all those in Communist China, members of the CCP, and those in the CCP’s system, you will be rewarded with Himalaya Coins as long as you can provide the information that is helpful for taking down the CCP