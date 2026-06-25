Gold & Silver Plunge: Why Safe Havens Are Crashing

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-Gold fell 2.4%, while silver plunged 5.8%, amid technology-led market selloffs and liquidations. -Hawkish Federal Reserve signals and a stronger dollar increased pressure on precious metals. -Investors sold gold and silver holdings to cover losses, margin calls, and rebalancing. -Tech-sector weakness, AI spending concerns, and semiconductor declines intensified broader market volatility globally. -Traders await inflation data; persistent dollar strength may prolong precious metals' downward pressure.
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