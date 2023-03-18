The BANK Meltdown Just Got Worse, Entire System Downgraded To NEGATIVE

MIRRORED from Redacted

16 Mar 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FIzhJP3znc&ab_channel=Redacted



"Are all U.S. banks in trouble because some of them are? That is what Moody’s thinks. Moody’s Investors Service announced that it cut its outlook on the entire U.S. banking system from “stable” to “negative.” Yikes.





This is a rare admission that the U.S. banking system is fundamentally intertwined. Moody’s says that even banks that have not failed still have “unrealized losses” and “uninsured depositors” that may be at risk.





Yet somehow the U.S. stock market rallied on Tuesday, perhaps because the U.S. inflation number was the lowest we’ve seen in a year at 6%."