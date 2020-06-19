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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1972 - Thursday - June 11, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/dlABnWkZef8
WARNING: America Is Falling To Global Communism (We Can't Even Type The Topic Of This Show ) 1973-6P
From the famous Disney ride Splash Mountain to the popular children’s show Paw Patrol, nothing is safe from the leftist mob that is obsessed with political correctness. Following the riots taking place across the country in the name of George Floyd over the last week, law enforcement became one of the main targets of Democrats. The liberal outrage mob that has been growing in the era of social media is now going after anything affiliated with police. WARNING: America Is Falling To Global Communism (We Can’t Even Type The Topic Of This Show) – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/pV9230qOUv3
GUEST: Pastor JC HALL, husband of Krisanne Hall, is a courageous Bible-based Pastor, Patriot, and Constitutionally based teacher. Pastor Hall is one of those genuine “men of God” not afraid to speak the words of truth in America, that will someday undoubtedly lead to his persecution, and potentially his demise as it will to many in the United States of America.
https://krisannehall.com/index.php/liberty-first-university
https://godgunsliberty.com/
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