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Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia on the Coming Storm
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57 views • August 15, 2023

Quo Vadis


August 14, 2023


In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Gisella Cardia on the Coming Storm.


Please like, comment and share to support my channel!


Our Lord's message to Gisella for April 17, 2021 follows here:


Beloved brothers and sisters, here I am with you who have asked for my intervention.


Brothers and sisters, I ask you to pray and to raise up your prayers so that the time might be shortened even more.


I am ready, and soon a Storm will befall humanity; it will be so strong that the world will have known nothing like it.


I pray to my Father that the remaining ounce of mercy might be used on these confused children.


My brothers and sisters, everything will suddenly change; you will struggle to distinguish good from bad influences if you are not prepared.


The world will change as you have never seen before.


Whoever is with Me should shout out My Name with authority in order to crush everything coming from evil.


I never wanted all this, but you have played with God without realizing what you would be facing.


Your wicked choices and decisions weigh on Me like a rock, and now I ask you to stop all this suffering!


My Most Holy Mother has been accompanying you for years to bring you to the path that comes from God; but humanity is concerned with enjoying all the benefits of the world while trampling on your brothers and sisters; on children; and everything found on its path; instead of having humility and wisdom.


And now, why are you still surprised at what is happening?


Do you not know that even the smallest of sins can weigh heavily?


You have chosen riches instead of being content with small things; science has been given to you and many have used it to kill; yes, you have used science but not your conscience.


The graces and intellect that have been entrusted to you have been used for money, and yet now you are wondering why you find yourselves in dictatorship and in suffering?


Pray, pray, pray and be faithful to the laws and commandments of Heaven if you want to be saved and not lose your lives.


Now I bless you in the Name of the Father, in My Name and in that of the Holy Spirit Amen.


It should be emphasized that the time required for a serious examination of the alleged phenomena, requires thoughtfulness and various steps that are certainly not related to the speed of information in the media.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bH08NeUsH08

Keywords
christjesussinchristiancatholicsufferingpraynever seen beforegisella cardiaour lordquo vadiscoming stormsudden changedistinguish good from badcrush evil by shouting out jesuswicked choicesscience but not consciencegraces for moneybe faithful to gods commandments
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