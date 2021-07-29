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Covid Is A Dictators Wet Dream
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30 views • July 29, 2021
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You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
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Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Fully vaccinated people won’t need COVID-19 tests to enter Ontario long-term care homes
https://archive.is/NmZin
Toronto strip clubs mark latest sector to require COVID-19 vaccinations for attendance
https://archive.is/9gSwW
Seneca College students, staff required to have COVID-19 vaccines in order to be on campus
https://archive.is/uYe2T
London Ribfest making a smoky return to Victoria Park for summer 2021
https://archive.is/tfG0Q
24-year-old who needed double lung transplant wishes he'd been vaccinated for COVID-19
https://archive.is/CaFL0
Mississippi health officials warn about delta 'surge' as 7 children in ICU due to COVID-19
https://archive.is/fFkoJ
Ontario weighing COVID-19 vaccination requirements for certain jobs
https://archive.is/gzX6W
‘COVID is a dictator’s dream’: Pandemic may have advanced authoritarianism, experts warn
https://archive.is/hRPfN
Caution urged on COVID-19 vaccine rules for B.C. employers, landlords
https://archive.is/HLC1r
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TXUWNxWxDh5V/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
And on Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my efforts with a small donation through paypal.me/thedtrain72, buymeacoffee.com/thedtrain, an etransfer ([email protected]) or cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin bc1qj27wtq25cy94mfa8kn7yx9n69kkgdw5hqd7mf7
Bitcoin Cash qz789nplv9jmdecdf2rg6rsszejv66hr5gqz8q35pv
Ethereum 0xCabE6D7a1C1843481eb9aa2518F563498c5829A3
Thank you and God bless
Fully vaccinated people won’t need COVID-19 tests to enter Ontario long-term care homes
https://archive.is/NmZin
Toronto strip clubs mark latest sector to require COVID-19 vaccinations for attendance
https://archive.is/9gSwW
Seneca College students, staff required to have COVID-19 vaccines in order to be on campus
https://archive.is/uYe2T
London Ribfest making a smoky return to Victoria Park for summer 2021
https://archive.is/tfG0Q
24-year-old who needed double lung transplant wishes he'd been vaccinated for COVID-19
https://archive.is/CaFL0
Mississippi health officials warn about delta 'surge' as 7 children in ICU due to COVID-19
https://archive.is/fFkoJ
Ontario weighing COVID-19 vaccination requirements for certain jobs
https://archive.is/gzX6W
‘COVID is a dictator’s dream’: Pandemic may have advanced authoritarianism, experts warn
https://archive.is/hRPfN
Caution urged on COVID-19 vaccine rules for B.C. employers, landlords
https://archive.is/HLC1r
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