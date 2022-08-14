The CCP Deems “Super Garuda Shield” Military Exercise Between US and Indonesia As Threat in Region

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https://gnews.org/post/p188ifc94
08/12/2022 CNA: The US has been participating in military drills on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The Super Garuda Shield joint exercises began in early August. Partner nations have included — for the first time — Australia, Japan, and Singapore. The CCP regards the expanded drills as a threat and has accused the US of forming an Indo-Pacific alliance similar to NATO