🎵 I don't have time for clowns
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
14 views • 1 day ago
Upbeat roots rock with a punchy, rockabilly rhythm—snappy snare, walking upright bass, relentless hi-hat, Bright major-key guitar riffs with clean tremolo tones evoke 1950s energy; raw, economical production with jangly lead fills, slapback echo, crisp harmonies, a short twangy solo, and simple chord changes

🎵 I don't have time for clowns, with their painted faces and lies, Their juggling acts of deception, hiding behind their disguise. I won't dance to their tunes, or laugh at their jests, For I know their true purpose, to distract and suppress. They peddle their poisons, in pills and in shots, But I won't be their puppet, I won't follow their dots. I won't bow to their pressure, or bend to their will, For I stand tall and unyielding, with knowledge and skill. I don't have time for clowns, with their false promises and cheer, Their smoke and mirrors, their fear-mongering here. I won't join their circus, or play their game, For I'm a free thinker, I won't be tamed. I've got better things to do, than chase their false rainbows, Like growing my own food, and watching my garden grow. I'll tend to my health, with herbs and with light, And live in harmony, with all that is right. So here's to the truth-seekers, the independent and free, To those who won't settle, for a life on their knees. We won't be fooled, by their painted smiles, We've got no time for clowns, and never will beguiled. 🎵

Keywords
upbeat roots rock with a punchyrockabilly rhythmsnappy snarewalking upright bass
