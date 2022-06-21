Retired CIA officer: Marxist groups are 'financing' and 'directing' pro-abortion violence

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John-Henry Westen Show.
Sam Faddis, independent journalist and retired CIA operations officer, says explicitly Marxist activist groups are helping fund, direct, and organize left-wing violence in the United States. He warns the violence will get worse, as the goal of these groups is to overturn the country's political and social structures.
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