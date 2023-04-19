https://gettr.com/post/p2eq7n8d8bc

04/17/2023【The House Judiciary Committee holds "Victims Of Violent Crime In Manhattan" Hearing】Paul, an American, speaks out for Mr. Miles Guo: Mr. Guo has only been charged with financial crimes, and there is no reason to keep him in custody. There is something very corrupt going on in the U.S. justice system. Miles Guo needs to be released now!

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/17/2023【众议院司法委员会"曼哈顿暴力犯罪受害者"听证会】美国人保罗为郭文贵先生鸣不平：郭先生只是受到了经济犯罪指控，还是错误指控，没有理由一直将他关押。美国的司法系统发生了一些非常腐败的事情。郭文贵先生需要立即被释放！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



