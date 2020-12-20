Trump Declares National Emergency! Calls For Americans To March Against The Swamp January 6, 2021! AND WE MUST BE THERE!

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Alex Jones breaks down Trump's plan to march on Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021! For the first time in Modern History a President of The United States has called on Us the American Pepole to take stand and Fight Politically for our nation and WE THE PEOPLE MUST ANSWER THAT CALL! Our nation is at stake, the future of our children is at stake, and the existance of America its self lies in the Balence! For Four Years President Donald Trump Faught Like Hell for US and now its our turn to stand with him in Americas Greatest time of Need! It is our duty as Americans to be there if we can to stand by his side while Congress decides the fate of our nation in January! We need to remind them that WE THE PEOPLE WILL STAND BY OUR PRESIDENT AND NOT LET THIS NATION FALL TO COMMUNIST INFLUENCES SUCH AS CHINA AND JOE BIDEN THERE PUPPET! So I call on every American who is able to to be there January 6th 2021 to stand up for our nation and our President!
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