Quo Vadis





August 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 3, 2023.





Please like, comment and share the video to assist my channel.





Thank you!





Our Lady's message to Gisella follows here:





"My children, thank you for being here and listening to my call in your hearts.





My children, humanity does not accept God in its life and does not understand that it is only for Him that we have life.





My children, we are in the times of revelation and I ask you to love; love God, run to Him and embrace Him in the fount of His love and let Him embrace you; only in this way, hidden in His Holy Wounds, can you have salvation.





My children, be careful of your children, be very careful of that humanity which wants to overturn the laws of creation and of the creator.





Do not fall into Satan's trap because now everything will turn towards eternity.





Many graces will descend upon you today.





Now I leave you with my motherly blessing, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen."





Our Lady's message to Gisella Cardia for February 19th, 2022 was very similar to the recent message.





That message follows here:





My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, I want to keep you always under my blessed mantle in order to protect you and to make you feel my great love.





Dear children, be faithful to the Gospel; feed on the body of my Son and His Holy Word; do not turn away from God so as not to be easy prey for the infernal enemy.





My children, embrace the hope of new heavens and a new earth that await you; entrust everything to Him, do not act like vigilantes against injustice — wait for God’s mercy.





With the Warning, many things will change: do not fear.





Children, be like true warriors in the front line: fight for the Faith, which will set you free, and with the weapon of the Holy Rosary in your hands.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15mHVKd3Tus