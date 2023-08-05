BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 3, 2023
High Hopes
High Hopes
3304 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • August 05, 2023

Quo Vadis


August 4, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 3, 2023.


Please like, comment and share the video to assist my channel.


Thank you!


Our Lady's message to Gisella follows here:


"My children, thank you for being here and listening to my call in your hearts.


My children, humanity does not accept God in its life and does not understand that it is only for Him that we have life.


My children, we are in the times of revelation and I ask you to love; love God, run to Him and embrace Him in the fount of His love and let Him embrace you; only in this way, hidden in His Holy Wounds, can you have salvation.


My children, be careful of your children, be very careful of that humanity which wants to overturn the laws of creation and of the creator.


Do not fall into Satan's trap because now everything will turn towards eternity.


Many graces will descend upon you today.


Now I leave you with my motherly blessing, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen."


Our Lady's message to Gisella Cardia for February 19th, 2022 was very similar to the recent message.


That message follows here:


My children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.


My children, I want to keep you always under my blessed mantle in order to protect you and to make you feel my great love.


Dear children, be faithful to the Gospel; feed on the body of my Son and His Holy Word; do not turn away from God so as not to be easy prey for the infernal enemy.


My children, embrace the hope of new heavens and a new earth that await you; entrust everything to Him, do not act like vigilantes against injustice — wait for God’s mercy.


With the Warning, many things will change: do not fear.


Children, be like true warriors in the front line: fight for the Faith, which will set you free, and with the weapon of the Holy Rosary in your hands.


Now I leave you with my maternal blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15mHVKd3Tus

Keywords
childrenhumanitychristiancatholicvirgin maryour ladygisella cardiaquo vadistimes of revelationrun to jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Meta Expands AI Age Estimation on Instagram to Apply Teen Account Protections

Chase Codewell
Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Study Links Prenatal Pyrethroid Exposure to Reduced Infant Immune Cell Counts

Coco Somers
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy