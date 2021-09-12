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Revisiting 9/11: Danish Scientist Niels Harrit Discovered Evidence of Nano-Thermite in the Debris Dust of the Twin Towers
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66 views • September 12, 2021
This video is from twelve years ago and should still be relevant today. The fact that YouTube has not taken it down is credibility to Scientist Niels Harrit from Denmark who researched some of the debris that was found at Ground Zero and exposed nano-thermite particles and questioned how they were found in the Twin Tower Dust. He also questions how no one was arrested after the attacks and he doubts that 19 Islamic terrorists brought down those planes, if there were any planes used at all. Harrit's biggest concern that caused him to have that WOW moment for a scientist was how did two planes bring down three skyscrapers and the third skyscraper (Building 7) come down in less then 7 seconds in what he said looked like a controlled demolition.
Related video:
Scientist Niels H Harrit
Evidence of Nano-Thermite Found in WTC Dust
https://youtu.be/56KFHIq6KZM
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Related video:
Scientist Niels H Harrit
Evidence of Nano-Thermite Found in WTC Dust
https://youtu.be/56KFHIq6KZM
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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