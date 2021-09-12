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Revisiting 9/11: Danish Scientist Niels Harrit Discovered Evidence of Nano-Thermite in the Debris Dust of the Twin Towers
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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66 views • September 12, 2021
This video is from twelve years ago and should still be relevant today. The fact that YouTube has not taken it down is credibility to Scientist Niels Harrit from Denmark who researched some of the debris that was found at Ground Zero and exposed nano-thermite particles and questioned how they were found in the Twin Tower Dust. He also questions how no one was arrested after the attacks and he doubts that 19 Islamic terrorists brought down those planes, if there were any planes used at all. Harrit's biggest concern that caused him to have that WOW moment for a scientist was how did two planes bring down three skyscrapers and the third skyscraper (Building 7) come down in less then 7 seconds in what he said looked like a controlled demolition.


Related video:

Scientist Niels H Harrit
Evidence of Nano-Thermite Found in WTC Dust
https://youtu.be/56KFHIq6KZM

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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