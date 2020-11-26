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How is This a Thing_ 26th of November 2020.
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94 views • November 27, 2020
Sources:
https://summit.news/2020/11/24/global-transport-body-developing-travel-pass-app-to-link-proof-of-vaccination-to-passports/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-55048438
https://www.theolivepress.es/spain-news/2020/11/25/spains-health-department-warns-that-masks-will-have-to-be-worn-for-the-whole-of-2021/
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-uk-wide-christmas-arrangements-from-the-uk-government-and-devolved-administrations
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/covid-19-vaccine-i-ll-be-first-in-line-says-luke-o-neill-1.4417855
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
https://summit.news/2020/11/24/global-transport-body-developing-travel-pass-app-to-link-proof-of-vaccination-to-passports/
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-55048438
https://www.theolivepress.es/spain-news/2020/11/25/spains-health-department-warns-that-masks-will-have-to-be-worn-for-the-whole-of-2021/
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-uk-wide-christmas-arrangements-from-the-uk-government-and-devolved-administrations
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/covid-19-vaccine-i-ll-be-first-in-line-says-luke-o-neill-1.4417855
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
PayPal Donations Welcome. Click here: http://g…
MORE
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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