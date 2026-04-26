THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE What Is Biblical Christianity-april 26 2026

Biblical Christianity is not a religion built by councils, popes, prophets, publishing houses, temple ordinances, or denominational machinery. Biblical Christianity is the blood-bought faith once delivered unto the saints, anchored in the preserved words of God, centered on the Lord Jesus Christ, and sealed by the gospel of the grace of God. It begins with man as a lost, hell-bound sinner and ends with the only Saviour who can redeem him: Jesus Christ, God manifest in the flesh, crucified, buried, risen again, and coming back. Everything else is either Bible truth or religious counterfeit. Today we compare biblical Christianty with the top 3 religious organizations to see how they stack up. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:6 (KJB) What separates Biblical Christianity from every man-made system is that it does not ask the sinner to climb a ladder of works, sacraments, ordinances, priestcraft, church membership, or organizational obedience. It points him to a finished cross, an empty tomb, a risen Saviour, and an open Bible. The Roman system adds tradition and sacramental control; Mormonism adds another gospel and another authority; the Watchtower gives you another Jesus altogether. But the Bible gives you Christ alone, by grace alone, through faith alone — “the way, the truth, and the life” — and no man cometh unto the Father, but by him.