⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - (23 June 2023) - Text Only

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(23 June 2023)





◽️The Russian Armed Forces have launched a long-range air-based high-precision weaponry strike against AFU missile storages, including foreign-manufactured ones. The goals of the strike have been reached. All the assigned targets have been neutralised.





◽️The most active AFU offensive attempts were in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions.





◽️In South Donetsk direction, as a result of competent and self-sacrificing actions of the Vostok Group of Forces units, aviation and artillery, three attacks by AFU combined units have been repelled close to Vremevka salient.





◽️In Pologi tactical direction, the activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Marfopol (Zaporozhye Region).





◽️The enemy losses were over 130 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers, and Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the active actions of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled 4 enemy attacks close to Pervomayskoye, Berdychi and Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️The enemy losses were over 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers.





◽️1 ammunition depot of the AFU 118th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of the attacks launched by Army Aviation and artillery, as well as the active operations of the Zapad Group of Forces, the enemy has lost up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles and Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system.





◽️In addition, the actions of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Timkovka (Kharkov region).





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have hit enemy units near Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.





◽️The activities of 2 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 motor vehicles and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.





◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 102 areas.





◽️Air defence facilities have intercepted 4 Tochka-U tactical missiles, as well as 15 HIMARS multiple-laucnh rocket system projectiles and U.S.-manufactured JDAM guided aerial bombs.





◽️In addition, 11 Ukrainian drones have been destroyed close to Spornoye, Lipovoye, Krasnaya Polyana (Donetsk People's Republic), Akimovka and Kopani (Zaporozhye region).





📊In total, 444 airplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,751 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,297 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,129 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,204 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,126 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.