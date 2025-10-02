Morning Manna - October 2, 2025 - Proverbs 13:16-20 - Prudence, Reproof, and the Company You Keep

In today’s Morning Manna, we study Proverbs 13:16–20, where Solomon teaches that wise men act with knowledge while fools expose their folly. We see how a faithful messenger brings health, while rejecting correction leads only to poverty and shame. The passage also reveals that fulfilled desire gladdens the heart, but fools loathe to leave their sin. Finally, Solomon reminds us that the company we keep shapes our destiny—walking with the wise brings wisdom, but companionship with fools ends in ruin.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com