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Kubranisqatsi I: Torrid Glyph Grimoire - Legend of Etz Chaim - A Tale of Two Trees
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6 views • June 07, 2020
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Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films.
Torrid Glyph Grimoire treads down a path of investigating the Kabbalistic elements employed in Barry Lyndon to create an Adam and Eve theme of fall from grace.
The rules of logic only apply where logic determines the rules.
Kubranisqatsi film series is an exploration of the visual metaphors film directors like Stanley Kubrick, Ridley Scott, and Robert Zemeckis used to weave deep threads of myth and magistry into their films.
Torrid Glyph Grimoire treads down a path of investigating the Kabbalistic elements employed in Barry Lyndon to create an Adam and Eve theme of fall from grace.
The rules of logic only apply where logic determines the rules.
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