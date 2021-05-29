I AM The WAY (Part 2) - Find Your WAY Home

Watch it all. Here a little, there a little, line upon line precept upon precept. It builds as do bricks within a House, tightly fit with mortar. First and foremost... All glory to the LORD GOD for He is worthy of all our praise. Second, give ALL the glory to HIM! For all my dear brothers and sisters, I fear for those who have stopped their progression through faith believing in everything that people have been teaching you. And for my brother who I hold dear to my heart, I pray that this finds you and you come to the error of your ways. "For it is written, "Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and Him only shalt thou serve." Again as for all of US who KNOW, what will you do with this next? "Abraham believed GOD, and it was counted unto him for righteousness." Will you share it? As for the moment that I was born again, as Paul, the scales fell from my eyes. It was terrifying yet awesome at the same time. I can testify to the fact of what happened to me after bearing this alone, without any help yet from a very few, as I believed GOD, it was counted as unto righteousness. And then, the WORD spoke to me beyond my realm of understanding. Everything fell into place, and the connections of what is in this video are evident everywhere now. Well beyond what could be put into this video. In the Epistles of Paul you begin to SEE that Paul is speaking to different Churches in different walks of their faith. Some have the Truth (keys) and then the Way. Some have found the Way and then the Truth. Every book plays off of each other like a symphony and the moment you fully let go completely, the Spirit will take you places beyond understanding. Spiritual overload. Too mush data. Too much evidence to be false. Too much evidence not to be true. I have even more. Here a little, there a little. As I am led. Always building upon the foundation of the New Testament, the new covenant, which are the Words of Jesus. I PRAISE the LORD that I continued to bear this out, following the still small voice. For my other brother Richard M. who hasn't made a video for months, let no man squash the Light that is within you.... And so it begins...Music in this video provided by Music For YouTube Videos: