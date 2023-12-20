Create New Account
In the north of Yemen, a General Mobilization is Underway to send Fighters to the Gaza sector
In the north of Yemen, a general mobilization is underway to send fighters to the Gaza sector, as reported by RIA Novosti citing the political bureau of the "Ansar Allah" movement.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have established training camps to prepare for involvement in the conflict in Gaza.

According to the leadership's assessment, tens of thousands of young people have already volunteered to learn the military craft.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

