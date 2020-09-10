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Shane Ellison, le chimiste du peuple
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21 views • September 10, 2020
Cette vidéo n'est pas récente, elle date au moins de 2012, mais ce que dit Shane Ellison est toujours d'actualité.
L'industrie pharmaceutique n'a qu'un objectif : faire de l'argent ; soigner n'est plus sa préoccupation depuis longtemps.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Ma chaîne Brighteon (surtout pour les vidéos censurées sur YT)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
L'industrie pharmaceutique n'a qu'un objectif : faire de l'argent ; soigner n'est plus sa préoccupation depuis longtemps.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Ma chaîne Brighteon (surtout pour les vidéos censurées sur YT)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
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