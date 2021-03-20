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The Mystery Of Iniquity.
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12 views • March 20, 2021
This chapter addresses the development of globalism. Since Hitler became too powerful due to the unification he achieved in a very short time, leaders try to use his methods. People want to identify with their leaders to make life meaningful. Without the people Hitler would have been insignificant, instead besides Jesus, he was the most written about leader ever. The Tower of Babel used as an icon by the European Union and it's significance is discussed. A number of books exposing what government is really about written just before the beginning of Internet Era reveal truth that we need to know. The quest is to do away with truth. The effect of Freemasonry, the European Union and the Club of Rome have on Americans reveals the goal that world leaders have and how it relates to the Bible prophecy. Time 3:15 hrs
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