ValiantCitizen.org Presents Chapter 6 of 'The Great Gathering of 2012’. The Venus Transit

How does the June 6th Venus Transit fit in? I show you. Fits in quite well thank you! We find another giant triangle, this one an equilateral one. Hollywood could not have written a better script of what we find Venus doing during this transit. Something else pretty crazy but true is I show a set of 2 spaceships moving in a direction ‘counter’ to the direction the Sun is turning. Everything else is moving with the rotation of the sun but not these two! This is no rogue Solar weather. It’s not even a new type of solar phenomena. It’s two Neptune sized ships moving upon the face of the Sun!



These and many more phenomena are gone into, in depth in the various chapters. The Events are centered around Mid March of 2012. Something big happened and you say you didn’t hear about it? Well look here. I will show you but keep your head on straight as this could blow your mind!



NASA is 'out to lunch'! Either their blinded by science, are incompetent or what's most likely, they are hiding the truth about space, alien life and our Sun. Most of these new phenomena I mention are easily seen but NOT when you have blinders on and can only admit to what the God of Science will let you look at or even consider.