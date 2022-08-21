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Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, August 21, 2022 - Eng Full Text
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Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine


▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.


💥High-precision, long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles have destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and Western-made anti-aircraft systems near Majorskoye, Odessa Region.


💥Russian Aerospace Forces' air strike has destroyed a fuel depot of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade, which was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel for military equipment near Gulyai Polye, Zaporozhye Region.


💥As a result of strikes on positions of 2nd Battalion of 28th Mechanized Brigade near Novogrigorovka, Nikolaev Region, and 18th Battalion of 35th Marines Brigade of AFU near Tokarevo, Kherson Region, the enemy suffered irrecoverable losses of over 100 men as well as 7 units of armoured and special vehicles.


💥As a result of shelling of positions of 2nd Battalion of 66th Mechanized Brigade of AFU, over 30 personnel, 1 tank and 5 special vehicles have been destroyed near Novomikhailovka in Donetsk People's Republic.


💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.


▫️6 AFU command posts have been hit, including those of 14th Mechanized Brigade near Rogan' in Kharkov Region, battalions of 54th, 93rd and 64th mechanized brigades near Yagodnoye, Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic and Charivnoye in Zaporozhye Region, as well as 167 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.


▫️6 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depotsnear Charivnoye in Zaporozhye, Konstantinovka, Zvanovka, Il'inka, Galitsynovka and Kirovo in Donetsk People's Republic, 2 fuel depots for military equipment near Galitsinovka and Konstantinovka in Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 artillery battery in Novogrigorovka in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.


▫️In addition, a temporary deployment point of the Right Sector nationalist group has been destroyed near Tsukurino, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 2 US M777 howitzers at combat positions near near Knyazevka, Kherson Region.


💥Russian air defence means have shot down 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Staromlynovka and Gorlovka in Donetsk People's Republic. 1 shell of Olkha multiple rocket launcher has been also intercepted near Kamenka, Kharkov Region.


📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,785 unmanned aerial vehicles, 367 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,359 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 810 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,323 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,984 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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