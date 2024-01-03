Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Telescopically Filmed Chemplane & UFO
channel image
Crrow777 Radio
19 Subscribers
52 views
Published 19 hours ago

Telescopically Filmed Chemplane & UFO

This clip shows a chemplane and a UFO shot through an 8" telescope. This is a very difficult things to do as telescopes are not made to track moving objects. If you pull it off, it does give you a view not otherwise available - as in this clip.

www.Crrow777radio.com 





Keywords
ufoanomalycrrow777chemplane

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket