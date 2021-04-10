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Russian Space Medicine
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65 views • April 10, 2021
Robert Marking is 55 years young and has been a nutritional consultant for the last 27 years working with elite athletes, world champions, and clients in the areas of energy medicine, anti-aging, sports performance, weight management, internal cleansing and detoxification, nootropics and food sensitivities.
In 1999, he began incorporating applied kinesiology in his practice to help detect hidden food allergies and sensitivities. He invented the Pure Harmony Pendant that helps to harmonize one’s energy field to improve performance, energy, brain function, and protect the body from EMF and much more.
In 1999, he began incorporating applied kinesiology in his practice to help detect hidden food allergies and sensitivities. He invented the Pure Harmony Pendant that helps to harmonize one’s energy field to improve performance, energy, brain function, and protect the body from EMF and much more.
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