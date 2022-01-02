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At Israeli Protest Mans Head Bursts into Flames Internally. 5G & Graphene?
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2903 views • January 02, 2022
Copied from source: "During the demonstration against the Israeli government covid. One of the protesters started screaming and spewing smoke from his eyes, mouth, nose and ears. His brain burned from the inside out. Frightened protesters tried to extinguish the flames coming from inside the man's head with a jacket and a bottle of water. It looked like exothermic spontaneous combustion from the inside out. There is another video circulating in which two men also blow smoke from their heads. They were both vaccinated. Is there a connection to the vaccine or is laser weapon exposure begging to be confirmed."
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