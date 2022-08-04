“Virus” or Exosome? | Brian Young Interviewing Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Question: Can virologist distinguish between a “virus” and an exosome?

Answer: NO

This is an excerpt from a Dr. Kaufman interview by Brian Young of HIGHIMPACTFLIX.





Video sources:

I had trouble finding the original link uploaded by Brian. Below is a link to the whole interview.

DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN - PUTTING "VIRUSES" INTO PROPER PERSPECTIVE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/QaxI34DgcosY/





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