FAKE NEWS? PSY-OP THE TRUTH BEING BANNED BUT IT DOES NOT STOP THE INFORMATION REACHING BRIGHT-EON

So they think they are smarter and cleverer and we (the ordinary people) can't see what's going on. They have tried, their psy-opp separation game to include, Black versus white. Young versus Old, Mask wearers v Non mask wearers Vaxxers v Non vaxxers, HOW PATHETIC, they are now using actors to try the Male versus Female ploy, All men should not be allowed out after certain times, how despicable evil but keep the dross coming we can see through the vale of secrecy and they will run out of ideas amd their grotesque idiocracy is already imploding. Shameful to call themselves human beings perhaps they are not and it will be aliens v humans ha! I know who will win that one. Crap actors you chose by the way.