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Biden And Media Exposed: FOIA Docs Shows Bioweapon Propaganda Collusion
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250 views • March 10, 2022
The Biden Regime paid numerous media outlets to produce propaganda for the distribution of the bioweapon injections. Tana Goertz joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to discuss the evil team-effort to push propaganda, the systematic corruption of media, and Trump’s work to expose it all.
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