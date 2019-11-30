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Former FBI Special Agent Robyn Gritz: 5 Reasons Americans Cannot Trust The FBI - 1691-6P
The Pete Santilli Show
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116 views • November 30, 2019
Robyn Gritz spent 16 years at the FBI, where she investigated a series of major national security threats. But she says she got crosswise with her supervisors, who pushed her out and yanked her security clearance. For the first time, she's speaking out about her situation, warning about how the bureau treats women and the effects of a decade of fighting terrorism. "Watching everything that's going on in the world, how I had battled al-Qaida in Iraq, the Taliban ... all my experience, all the time I had put in there, I'm selling lipstick and blush," she said of leaving the FBI.

Courtesy Robyn Gritz

E-Militia Article: Former FBI Special Agent Robyn Gritz: Top 5 Reasons Americans Cannot Trust The FBI – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/V2z330pXFJ4

Robyn is is now suing her former employer after losing her job, for what she calls - the cost of telling the truth - Recently the Decorated Federal Agent Just Took a Flamethrower to the FBI
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