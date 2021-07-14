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This could be one of the top Cannabis Jimmy videos so far. . Hanging out at the Nature Lodge and Gardens in Medellin, Colombia
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110 views • July 14, 2021
We love living here and hosting our guests with our Bed and Breakfast. You can find us on Air B n B under: The Nature Lodge and Gardens in Sabaneta ( Sabaneta is a small town next to Medellin )
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