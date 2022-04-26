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Resentment to Restoration for a 17-Year Lifeless Marriage with Inspirational Laine Lawson-Craft
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22 views • April 26, 2022
Living at opposite ends of the house from her husband and steeped in bitter resentment, author and speaker Laine Lawson-Craft was crushed beneath the tragedy of a 17-year dead-end marriage and an overwhelmingly busy life. Instead of choosing divorce, this couple kick-started the process of reconciliation and restoration. Thankfully, Laine and her husband Steve, decided to recommit to each other and asked Jesus to restore their marriage. Through consistent counseling, studying Scripture, prayer, and intentional dating, Laine’s marriage was brought back to life - a miracle that she attributes to the hand of God. Laine also discusses the importance of feeding faith over fear and looking at life through God’s eyes.


TAKEAWAYS

Finding a Christian marriage counselor is extremely important in the process of marital reconciliation

Don’t minimize the fear and anxiety that your teens or tweens may be experiencing

Check out Laine’s bestselling book, Enjoy Today Own Tomorrow, to discover how to live a life you’ll love

Don’t allow unrealistic expectations to make you feel like you have no worth


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
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Website: https://lainelawsoncraft.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3KINMqx
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3LWRs8y
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaineLawsonCrft
Podcast: https://bit.ly/36fwrGR

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Keywords
americagodjesuschurchdivorcemarriagerestorationreconciliationcounselorfear and anxietyfaith over feartina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showenjoy today own tomorrowlaine lawson craft
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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