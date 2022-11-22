Zapperrelax 😋

Day 1 of my fast. I needed a lot of distraction today so I made myself a zapperroutine 😁 in addition to a to-do list of various videos I want to make.

About the Hulda Clarke zapper (I don't sell, just share my experience):

The zapper generates a pulsed rectangle-voltage scheme; a total of 26 frequencies within a scale of approx. 10khz to 41khz. You take a grip in each hand to close the circuit. Making your hands moist with salted water helps the conductivity and.... just RELAX 😊

You can also place the red grip on your lower abdomen and the black one in your hand to target your microbiome. It gets rid of parasites you might have.(watch my video about the microbiome for a healthy gut) If you have toenailfungus, spray your feet with colloidal silver and put your feet on the grips. For my erythromelalgia I put them on my face where it hurts.

In anticipation of comments on my sexual joke, no, this device is NOT intented to go into the vagina 🤣😂😂😂😂😂