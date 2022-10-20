THE BATTLE OF CHARLOTTESVILLE: THE TRUTH BEHIND THE POISONOUS CLOUDS OF MEDIA LIES

The media went into shameless lying mode to cover up the facts of the Battle of Charlottesville, which occurred on 12th August 2017. They demonstrated, convincingly, that truly, the media is the enemy of the white population. Several organizations, governmental and private, colluded to herd the white-survival demonstrators into a trap and then assault them with weapons. Then they defamed these patriot sons of Washington and Johnny Appleseed, young men and women who work hard for low wages, as villains, haters, and 'Nazis.'

On the 16th August 2017, on KSCO Radio, Santa Cruz, CA, the courageous show host Georgia stood up for the truth. She was joined, at the 1 hr 7 minute mark, by Frank Raymond. Together, they struggled to get out the truth, exchanging angry words with the deniers who called in. However, most callers were fair and truthful. Listen to this battle of words, following so soon upon the battle waged with clubs, knives, flamethrowers and bags of urine --- the weapons of choice of the counter-protesters and Antifa.

Frank Raymond is the author of "Sweet Dreams and Terror Cells," the politically incorrect thriller of the century. The paperback is superior to the e-book, and recommended. Get it here:



https://www.amazon.ca/Sweet-Dreams-Terror-Cells-Raymond/dp/1544060440

Contact Frank Raymond at: [email protected]















